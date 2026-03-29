Pedestrian struck and killed after stopping to assist drivers on Hwy 67

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The Brief A Good Samaritan was killed Sunday morning on Highway 67 after stopping to help victims of an initial multi-car crash. The individual was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes between Danieldale Road and Main Street and died at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released, and the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the sequence of the multiple collisions.



A Good Samaritan was killed Sunday morning on Highway 67 after stopping to help others involved in a series of crashes, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Fatal crash in Duncanville

What we know:

Deputies say it happened in the southbound lanes of the highway between Danieldale Road and Main Street. Traffic deputies responding to the scene found that multiple crashes had taken place in the area.

Preliminary reports indicate that an individual exited their vehicle to assist those involved in the initial wreck. While trying to help, that person was struck by a vehicle and died from their injuries.

"It appears an individual got out of their car to assist when they were struck and killed while trying to assist someone else," the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The crashes remain under active investigation, and authorities have not yet released the identity of the person killed or details regarding the other drivers involved.