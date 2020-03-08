Driver crashes into utility pole in Fort Worth

article

Traffic had to be re-routed on a Fort Worth street after an SUV knocked over a utility pole early Sunday morning.

Police said the pole and power lines ended up covering part of Trinity Boulevard near Yaupon Way, near the corridor where Fort Worth and Euless come together.

Investigators found the SUV left the roadway and hit the utility pole.

The woman who drove the SUV was taken to a hospital to be treated for head injuries.

Oncor crews worked to clear the road and restore power to the area.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.