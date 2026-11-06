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Driver crashes into fire blocker truck on I-30 in Mesquite

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FOX 4
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Published November 6, 2026 5:39 AM CST
Published November 6, 2026 5:39 AM CST
Mesquite fire blocker truck hit by vehicle
Mesquite fire blocker truck hit by vehicle

Mesquite fire blocker truck hit by vehicle

 I-30 WB at Northwest Dr in Mesquite is shut down after a driver struck a fire blocker truck. 

The Brief

    • A car collided with a Mesquite Fire Department blocker truck early Friday morning. 
    • The fire crew was working an earlier crash on westbound Interstate 30 at Northwest Drive.
    • The driver of the vehicle went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; no first responders were hurt. 

MESQUITE, Texas - A driver collided with a Mesquite Fire Department blocker truck early Friday morning, causing massive traffic backups.

Secondary crash shuts down Interstate 30

What we know:

The incident started with a crash on westbound I-30 at Northwest Drive around 2:30 a.m., according to Mesquite police. 

Emergency crews arrived and positioned a retired fire engine, now used as a blocker truck, to protect firefighters and equipment in the area.

Around 3 a.m., a sports car hit the blocker truck. 

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No police officers or firefighters were injured in the collision.

The two crashes forced authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30.

As of 5 a.m., the closure has caused a solid stack-up of traffic stretching beyond the Broadway and Belt Line interchange, continuing to build toward the President George Bush Turnpike.

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The Source: The information in this article comes from the Mesquite Police Department and FOX 4's Chip Waggoner. 

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