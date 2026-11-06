Driver crashes into fire blocker truck on I-30 in Mesquite

The Brief A car collided with a Mesquite Fire Department blocker truck early Friday morning. The fire crew was working an earlier crash on westbound Interstate 30 at Northwest Drive. The driver of the vehicle went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; no first responders were hurt.



A driver collided with a Mesquite Fire Department blocker truck early Friday morning, causing massive traffic backups.

Secondary crash shuts down Interstate 30

What we know:

The incident started with a crash on westbound I-30 at Northwest Drive around 2:30 a.m., according to Mesquite police.

Emergency crews arrived and positioned a retired fire engine, now used as a blocker truck, to protect firefighters and equipment in the area.

Around 3 a.m., a sports car hit the blocker truck.

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No police officers or firefighters were injured in the collision.

The two crashes forced authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30.

As of 5 a.m., the closure has caused a solid stack-up of traffic stretching beyond the Broadway and Belt Line interchange, continuing to build toward the President George Bush Turnpike.

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