Driver crashes into fire blocker truck on I-30 in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - A driver collided with a Mesquite Fire Department blocker truck early Friday morning, causing massive traffic backups.
Secondary crash shuts down Interstate 30
What we know:
The incident started with a crash on westbound I-30 at Northwest Drive around 2:30 a.m., according to Mesquite police.
Emergency crews arrived and positioned a retired fire engine, now used as a blocker truck, to protect firefighters and equipment in the area.
Around 3 a.m., a sports car hit the blocker truck.
Paramedics took the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No police officers or firefighters were injured in the collision.
The two crashes forced authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30.
As of 5 a.m., the closure has caused a solid stack-up of traffic stretching beyond the Broadway and Belt Line interchange, continuing to build toward the President George Bush Turnpike.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Mesquite Police Department and FOX 4's Chip Waggoner.