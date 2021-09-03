Drake dedicates new album 'Certified Lover Boy' to slain Houston IG model

article

Loved ones are still reeling from the death of slain Instagram model Jenae Gagnier, 33, also known as Miss Mercedes Morr. And popular singer/rapper/actor Drake has offered his respects to the 33-year-old by dedicating his new album to her.

BACKGROUND: Richmond police investigating death of social media influencer, alleged suspect's identity released

Entitled "Certified Lover Boy," Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, notes in the description of his new album how the work is "a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking."

Towards the very end of the description is where he pays his respects to Gagnier saying, "Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP [sic]."

Gagnier was found at her home at the Cortland Apartments in what police say appears to be a possible murder-suicide.

A memorial visitation will be held at 10 a.m. according to an online obituary, at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels in East Bernard, Texas, located just past Rosenberg.

