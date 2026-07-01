DPD eases dress code: Baseball caps, nose studs, and hand tattoos allowed while on duty

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The Brief The Dallas Police Department has immediately updated its dress code, allowing on-duty officers to wear baseball caps, visible hand tattoos, and specific nose studs. While nose studs are now permitted, they must sit flush against the skin, remain under 1.5 millimeters in diameter, and be restricted to plain gold, silver, or clear gemstones. The policy shift was announced by Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux, with formal revisions to the department's general orders scheduled to be published in the coming days.



The Dallas Police Department has relaxed its strict policy on officer appearance, immediately authorizing personnel to wear baseball caps, sport visible hand and finger tattoos, and wear specific nose studs while on duty.

Dallas Police appearance policy change

What we know:

The policy shift was announced in an internal "Chief's Update" memo dated June 30, 2026, issued by Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux. The changes modify the department's existing Uniforms and Personal Appearance General Orders.

Under the updated guidelines, officers are now permitted to wear baseball caps distributed by the department's quartermaster or those offered by recognized police associations.

Visible hand and finger tattoos are also officially authorized, though they remain subject to approval by the department’s Body Art Approval Board in accordance with existing regulations.

The new policy further allows officers to wear a single nose stud on either side of the nose, provided it meets strict size and design limitations. The jewelry must sit flush against the skin and cannot exceed 1.5 millimeters in diameter. Approved options are restricted to:

A single plain gold or silver metallic ball;

A single plain gold or silver circular flat stud;

A single clear, round-cut gemstone.

The department explicitly prohibited dangling, textured, or protruding decorative items, as well as colored gemstones, hoops, rings, clusters, or non-round shaped stones.

What's next:

Chief Comeaux stated that the appearance changes are effective immediately. Formal revisions to the department's official general orders are scheduled to be published and distributed by the law enforcement agency's Planning Unit in the coming days.