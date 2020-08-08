Dozens of kids march through Fort Worth demanding justice for Atatiana Jefferson

article

Dozens of children chanted and marched through Fort Worth Saturday, demanding justice for Atatiana Jefferson, who was killed inside her home last year by a Fort Worth police officer.

The Atatiana Project organized the march specifically for children to help them learn to peacefully protest.

In addition to the demonstration, school supplies were handed out, with help from the Grassroots Law Project.

The giveaway happened at the southwest regional branch of the Fort Worth Public Library.

Everyone who attended had to wear PPE for coronavirus protection.

All kids went home with a backpack filled with school supplies.