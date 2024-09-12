Dallas man forced teens into prostitution in New York, tattooed ‘Blue Cheese’ on their faces

The Brief Law enforcement officials say 29-year-old Donald Robertson of Dallas drove to New York with two teenage girls he met online. He allegedly forced them to work as prostitutes in New York and kept their money. He also took them to a tattoo parlor to have his nickname, "Blue Cheese," tattooed on their faces. The 17-year-old and 18-year-old endured physical and sexual abuse before they managed to call for help and Robertson was arrested.



A Dallas man is facing child sex trafficking charges after allegedly bringing two teenage girls to New York, subjecting them to horrific abuse, and forcing them to work as prostitutes.

Donald Robertson, 29, was indicted earlier this week in Brooklyn, New York.

According to Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, Robertson drove from Dallas to New York in August with a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old who he’d met on Instagram.

The trio checked into a hotel in East New York. Shortly afterward, Robertson began forcing the teens to work for him as prostitutes.

Robertson allegedly took the teens to a tattoo parlor and had his nickname, "Blue Cheese," tattooed on their faces.

He’s accused of punching the 17-year-old in the face, pulling her hair, stabbing her with a pair of scissors, and kicking her until she suffered a seizure.

On another occasion, she tried to lock herself inside Robertson’s car. He’s accused of smashing through the car window to get to her and then burning her leg with a torch lighter.

The teen also went to the hospital for a throat infection allegedly caused by being forced to perform sex acts.

After leaving the hospital, Robertson allegedly went looking for the 18-year-old, punched her in the face, and choked her until she was crying and unable to breathe.

"This defendant allegedly subjected two young women to horrific abuse, treating them as his personal property by branding them with his nickname and forcing them into a life of exploitation and violence. The brutality these victims endured is appalling, and we will work diligently to ensure that he is held accountable for the inhumanity he inflicted," Gonzalez said.

The teens got help after the 17-year-old managed to contact a friend in Texas, giving him the name and address of the hotel where they were staying.

Officers in New York found the girl in the hotel parking lot and arrested Robertson.

He has since been indicted on 17 charges, including child sex trafficking, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, sexual misconduct, prostitution, assault, and weapons charges.