Displaced residents still trying to collect belongings after Fort Worth apartment fire

Five weeks after a six-alarm fire tore through a Fort Worth apartment building, many residents are still unable to get their belongings.

Last week, the management company overseeing the Cooper Apartments said it would begin contacting residents starting on Monday. The complex is under new management now, and residents said they still haven’t heard from anyone.

No Relief for Residents

What's new:

As of last week, the Cooper Apartments has a new management firm in place.

RPM Living promised transparency after dozens of displaced residents complained that they still haven’t been allowed back into their apartments, and about the poor handling of the fire recovery effort.

The firm said it would "continue to work to restore the building to a condition that will enable many of you to return and collect belongings."

The previous firm said it would begin allowing access on Monday.

That hasn't happened yet, and it's not clear when RPM Living will allow it.

What they're saying:

"The communication has been horrendous," said Juliet Cannizzo, who lives at the complex.

Even though Cannizzo’s apartment was not one of the 24 units damaged by the six-alarm blaze in June, she hasn’t been allowed to return to collect her belongings.

Last week, she entered her building at her discretion. She returned on Monday, hoping for an official opportunity to retrieve the remainder of her things.

"It’s hard. I’ve sent several emails and still haven’t heard anything. I’ve called about five times this morning, no one’s picked up the phone. And that’s why I was hoping to speak to someone in person today," she said.

Cannizzo plans to move to a new apartment complex, but said she has no furniture or belongings to move.

"It’ll just be me and my air mattress in an empty apartment," she said.

The backstory:

The fire at the Cooper Apartments on West Rosedale Street in Fort Worth broke out on June 20.

Everyone made it out of the six-story building safely, but the fire caused a significant amount of damage, including a partial roof collapse.

It took roughly 150 firefighters and 50 fire trucks, including both engine and ladder trucks, to extinguish the flames.

The heat was the primary reason for the six alarms. Firefighters had to work in rotations to avoid heat exhaustion.

The fire department also later told FOX 4 that the construction of the roof made it difficult for them to get water on the flames.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.