DFW National Cemetery Veterans Day ceremony canceled due to gov shutdown

The Brief The Veterans Day ceremony at DFW National Cemetery has been canceled due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Organizers say government closures restricted access to key equipment and supplies needed for the event. Volunteers like Alysia Bullock say they’ll still find ways to honor veterans, urging others to show gratitude despite the cancellation.



We’re approaching the longest federal government shutdown in history, and its impact is being felt in a different way here in the Metroplex.

An annual ceremony used to honor our servicemen and women has been canceled as a result.

DFW Veterans Day ceremony canceled

Every Veterans Day at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, every flag, every song, every salute is placed by hand by volunteers who’ve done it year after year.

Gary Poplin with the Texas National Cemetery Foundation says the government shutdown is the reason.

When the federal government shut down, Poplin says he watched the list of things he couldn’t use grow by the day.

The golf carts that carry visitors from the parking lot, the sound system for the choir, the porta-potties, even the flags and poles locked inside a government building that can only be opened and moved by a government employee.

Poplin says the decision wasn’t emotional, just logistical.

With only eight days until Veterans Day and no certainty the government would reopen, he pulled the plug.

'It's very important to honor our veterans'

What they're saying:

The DFW tradition is close to the heart of Alysia Bullock, whose father served and is now buried at the cemetery.

"It's very important to honor our veterans because they've served, they've given their life for our country, and they've done so much, and without them, we wouldn't have our freedoms," said Bullock.

"They took an oath to serve and protect our country and others that are weak. So it's our job to honor them," said Bullock.

"And we should just all make an effort, even if our government doesn't," Bullock continued. "But I think there should have been some pre planning, especially like at the national cemetery. There should be funding, I'm sure, where each veteran, hopefully, will still get a flag."

But for Bullock, it's about honoring those who often suffer in silence.

"It's important that we make time to say thank you and to remember and pay our respects to all veterans," Bullock said.

She says she’s giving thanks.

"And I hope that our country comes together and shows our respect. It's very important," Bullock said. "It's very important, a life is special. Every life has a purpose, and I feel like it should be honored and respected. They shouldn't just be thrown away and not acknowledge what they did."

What's next:

Poplin says they are making plans to honor our fallen soldiers for Memorial Day.