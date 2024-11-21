DFW hospitals see continued spike in RSV, pneumonia cases

The Brief Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth has been seeing about 550 patients per day in the ER for respiratory illnesses. Spikes are common during the holidays, but this one seems to be steeper than in past years. Doctors are worried the spike will get worse over the holidays if people don't stay home when they're sick.



Children’s hospitals in North Texas are filling up with patients experiencing respiratory illnesses. Many are overwhelmed in their labs and emergency rooms.

Pediatric RSV and pneumonia cases started spiking locally a few weeks ago.

Children’s Health System in Dallas reported treating 366 cases of RSV systemwide last week. That’s a 67% increase over the prior week.

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth said it treated over 550 patients in the ER on Wednesday alone, plus 800 more across urgent care centers.

Across the hospital system, 23% of the patients tested for RSV last week were positive. About 15% were positive for mycoplasma pneumonia or walking pneumonia.

This time of year, RSVP typically impacts children under 2 years old with symptoms of congestion and difficulty breathing. But doctors said they typically don’t see the illness spreading so quickly.

"Traditionally, about this time of year, we’re seeing about 400 to 450 kids per day, and that might be on the higher end. Starting on Monday, we’ve seen over 500 plus kids per day, and I think it was 586 on Monday. Yesterday was no different," said Dr. Dan Guzman, who works in the ER department at Cook Children’s.

Doctors are worried the holidays could make the spike even worse. They’re encouraging people to stay home if they feel sick, which might mean skipping Thanksgiving gatherings with family members to keep everyone safe.

Cook Children’s is also encouraging people to make appointments with their primary care doctor rather than going straight to the ER unless it’s a true emergency.

For example, children who have a fever, cough, headache, or other flu-like symptoms can see a pediatrician. Those who can’t breathe, have blue lips, or have had a fever for five days or longer should go to the ER.