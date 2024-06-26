4th of July 2024 Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS - Addison, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town!
Concessions, concerts, play areas and fireworks, tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park
addisonkaboomtown.com
Arlington, June 29 & July 4
Light Up Arlington
Fireworks and festivities near downtown on Saturday
arlingtontx.gov/independence_day
Arlington Independence Day Parade on Thursday
arlington4th.org
Bedford, July 4
Bedford 4thFest
Live music, kid zone, food trucks and a fireworks show
bedfordtx.gov/4thfest
Burleson, July 4
Red, White & BTX
Parade, live music and fireworks
www.burlesontx.com/1780/Red-White-BTX
Coppell, June 29 & July 4
Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park and Parade
Food, live music and fireworks on Saturday night, followed by a parade on Thursday
www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell
Crowley, July 6
Celebration of Freedom
Festival, fireworks and more
www.ci.crowley.tx.us/recservices/page/celebration-freedom-0
Dallas, June 29 & July 3-4
Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, food trucks and family fun on Saturday
www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/independence-day-celebration
Sensory Sensitive Independence Day Celebration
Patriotic light show and alternative festivities for people and pets with noise sensitivity on Wednesday
thesoundtx.com/sensory-sensitive-4th-of-july-celebration/
Fair Park Fourth
Festival, food, live music and a fireworks show in Fair Park on Thursday
www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/fair-park-fourth-2024
Denton, June 29 & July 3
Independence Day in Denton
Liberty 5K Run & Walk and Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday, Fourth of July Jubilee with a drone show on Wednesday
www.cityofdenton.com/954/Independence-Day
DeSoto/Lancaster, July 4
Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert
Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Grimes Park
www.eventbrite.com/o/desoto-parks-and-recreation-department-18166832843
Duncanville, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Parade, food, live music, and fireworks
www.duncanvilletx.gov/news/featured_news/duncanville_red_white_and_bbq_celebration
Farmers Branch, July 1
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, and more
www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Independence-Day-Celebration
Farmersville, July 4
Sparks of Freedom
Food, vendors, games and fireworks
www.farmersvillefdtx.org/sparks-of-freedom-24
Flower Mound, July 4
Independence Fest
Parade, fireworks, live music, car show and more
www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest
Fort Worth, July 4
Fort Worth's Fourth
Festival, food, live music, fireworks and more
fortworthsfourth.com
Frisco, July 3-4
Frisco Freedom Fest
Parade, races, games, food, fireworks and more
friscofreedomfest.org
Grand Prairie, July 3
Long Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival
Racing, family fun, music and fireworks
www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred-racing-season-lone-stars-stripes-fireworks-festival/
Granbury, July 4-7
Hometown 4th of July Festival
Live music, food, vendors, a parade and a fireworks show on Thursday
granburychamber.com/hometown-4th-of-july/
Grapevine, July 4
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Fireworks over Lake Grapevine set to patriotic music
www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summertime-in-grapevine/events/july-fourth-fireworks/
Gun Barrel City, July 27
July Fest
Live music, fireworks and more
www.gunbarrelcity.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=20
Haltom City, July 3
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks
Family-friendly fireworks display
www.netarrant.org
Hudson Oaks, July 4
Boomin' 4th
Fireworks and live music
www.hudsonoaks.com/Visitors/eventscoho/July-4th-Event
Hurst, July 3
Hurst Stars & Stripes
Family fun, live music, food and fireworks
www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15067/112?curm=7&cury=2023
Irving, July 3-4
Sparks & Stripes
Fireworks and drone show on Wednesday, parade and live music Thursdayy
www.cityofirving.org/1289/Sparks-Stripes-Fourth-of-July-Celebratio
Lake Cities, June 29
Lake Cities 4th of July
Parade, festival and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July
Lancaster/DeSoto, July 4
Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert
Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Grimes Park
www.eventbrite.com/o/desoto-parks-and-recreation-department-18166832843
Lewisville, July 2
Celebrate Independence Day
Fireworks and live music
www.cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/News/News/7398/710
Mansfield, July 3
Mansfield Rocks
Events and fireworks
www.mansfieldtexas.gov/793/Mansfield-Rocks
McKinney, July 4
Red, White and Boom
Fireworks, live music, parade and more
www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM
North Richland Hills, July 3
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks
Family-friendly fireworks display
www.netarrant.org
Park Cities, July 4
Fourth of July Parade
Patriotic parade benefitting the North Texas Food Bank
parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/
Plano, July 4
All American 4th
Fireworks, food, family fun and games
plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th
Richardson, July 4
Family 4th Celebration
Concessions, kid activities, patriotic salute concert and fireworks
www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration
Richland Hills, July 3
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks
Family-friendly fireworks display
www.netarrant.org
Roanoke, July 3
Roanoke's 3rd of July
Fireworks, live music and family fun
www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July
Rockwall, July 4
4th of July Celebration
Parade, live music, food trucks and fireworks show
www.rockwall.com/July4th.asp
Rowlett, July 4
Fireworks on Main
Fireworks, live music, family fun and more
www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main
Sachse, July 3
Red, White and Blue Blast
Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park
www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast
Scurry, July 3
The Scurry Freedom Fest
Tractor parade, live music, food, family fun and fireworks
www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/
Seagoville, June 28
Fireworks in the Park
Fireworks, vendors and more
www.seagoville.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1064
Southlake, July 3
Stars and Stripes Festival
Family fun, food, and fireworks
www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/stars-and-stripes/
Sunnyvale, June 28
Sunnyfest Celebration
Fireworks, drone show, food, family fun and live music
www.townofsunnyvale.org/600/Sunnyfest-2024
The Colony, July 4
Liberty by the Lake
Fireworks, parade, races, family fun and more
www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake
Trophy Club, July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
Food, family fun, live music and fireworks show
www.trophyclub.org/292/Fireworks-Celebration
Watauga, July 3
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks
Family-friendly fireworks display
www.netarrant.org
Waxahachie, July 3-4
Crape Myrtle Festival
Parade, fireworks and more
www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2024/crape-myrtle-festival-and-fireworks2
Weatherford, July 4
Spark in the Park
Concert and fireworks show
www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2024/sparkinthepark2024
Wilmer, June 28
Sparks Fireworks Show and Celebration
Fireworks show, food, music and more
www.cityofwilmer.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=333
For event submissions, send an email with information to kdfwwebsite@fox.com.