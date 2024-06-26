4th of July 2024 Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth

article

Addison, July 3

Addison Kaboom Town!

Concessions, concerts, play areas and fireworks, tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park

addisonkaboomtown.com

Arlington, June 29 & July 4

Light Up Arlington

Fireworks and festivities near downtown on Saturday

arlingtontx.gov/independence_day

Arlington Independence Day Parade on Thursday

arlington4th.org

Bedford, July 4

Bedford 4thFest

Live music, kid zone, food trucks and a fireworks show

bedfordtx.gov/4thfest

Burleson, July 4

Red, White & BTX

Parade, live music and fireworks

www.burlesontx.com/1780/Red-White-BTX

Coppell, June 29 & July 4

Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park and Parade

Food, live music and fireworks on Saturday night, followed by a parade on Thursday

www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell

Crowley, July 6

Celebration of Freedom

Festival, fireworks and more

www.ci.crowley.tx.us/recservices/page/celebration-freedom-0

Dallas, June 29 & July 3-4

Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks, live music, food trucks and family fun on Saturday

www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/independence-day-celebration

Sensory Sensitive Independence Day Celebration

Patriotic light show and alternative festivities for people and pets with noise sensitivity on Wednesday

thesoundtx.com/sensory-sensitive-4th-of-july-celebration/

Fair Park Fourth

Festival, food, live music and a fireworks show in Fair Park on Thursday

www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/fair-park-fourth-2024

Featured article

Denton, June 29 & July 3

Independence Day in Denton

Liberty 5K Run & Walk and Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday, Fourth of July Jubilee with a drone show on Wednesday

www.cityofdenton.com/954/Independence-Day

DeSoto/Lancaster, July 4

Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert

Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Grimes Park

www.eventbrite.com/o/desoto-parks-and-recreation-department-18166832843

Duncanville, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Parade, food, live music, and fireworks

www.duncanvilletx.gov/news/featured_news/duncanville_red_white_and_bbq_celebration

Farmers Branch, July 1

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks, live music, and more

www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Independence-Day-Celebration

Farmersville, July 4

Sparks of Freedom

Food, vendors, games and fireworks

www.farmersvillefdtx.org/sparks-of-freedom-24

Flower Mound, July 4

Independence Fest

Parade, fireworks, live music, car show and more

www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest

Fort Worth, July 4

Fort Worth's Fourth

Festival, food, live music, fireworks and more

fortworthsfourth.com

Featured article

Frisco, July 3-4

Frisco Freedom Fest

Parade, races, games, food, fireworks and more

friscofreedomfest.org

Grand Prairie, July 3

Long Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival

Racing, family fun, music and fireworks

www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred-racing-season-lone-stars-stripes-fireworks-festival/

Granbury, July 4-7

Hometown 4th of July Festival

Live music, food, vendors, a parade and a fireworks show on Thursday

granburychamber.com/hometown-4th-of-july/

Grapevine, July 4

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Fireworks over Lake Grapevine set to patriotic music

www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summertime-in-grapevine/events/july-fourth-fireworks/

Gun Barrel City, July 27

July Fest

Live music, fireworks and more

www.gunbarrelcity.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=20

Haltom City, July 3

Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks

Family-friendly fireworks display

www.netarrant.org

Hudson Oaks, July 4

Boomin' 4th

Fireworks and live music

www.hudsonoaks.com/Visitors/eventscoho/July-4th-Event

Hurst, July 3

Hurst Stars & Stripes

Family fun, live music, food and fireworks

www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15067/112?curm=7&cury=2023

Irving, July 3-4

Sparks & Stripes

Fireworks and drone show on Wednesday, parade and live music Thursdayy

www.cityofirving.org/1289/Sparks-Stripes-Fourth-of-July-Celebratio

Lake Cities, June 29

Lake Cities 4th of July

Parade, festival and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Lancaster/DeSoto, July 4

Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert

Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Grimes Park

www.eventbrite.com/o/desoto-parks-and-recreation-department-18166832843

Lewisville, July 2

Celebrate Independence Day

Fireworks and live music

www.cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/News/News/7398/710

Mansfield, July 3

Mansfield Rocks

Events and fireworks

www.mansfieldtexas.gov/793/Mansfield-Rocks

McKinney, July 4

Red, White and Boom

Fireworks, live music, parade and more

www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

North Richland Hills, July 3

Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks

Family-friendly fireworks display

www.netarrant.org

Park Cities, July 4

Fourth of July Parade

Patriotic parade benefitting the North Texas Food Bank

parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/

Plano, July 4

All American 4th

Fireworks, food, family fun and games

plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th

Richardson, July 4

Family 4th Celebration

Concessions, kid activities, patriotic salute concert and fireworks

www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration

Richland Hills, July 3

Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks

Family-friendly fireworks display

www.netarrant.org

Roanoke, July 3

Roanoke's 3rd of July

Fireworks, live music and family fun

www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July

Rockwall, July 4

4th of July Celebration

Parade, live music, food trucks and fireworks show

www.rockwall.com/July4th.asp

Rowlett, July 4

Fireworks on Main

Fireworks, live music, family fun and more

www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

Sachse, July 3

Red, White and Blue Blast

Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park

www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast

Scurry, July 3

The Scurry Freedom Fest

Tractor parade, live music, food, family fun and fireworks

www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/

Seagoville, June 28

Fireworks in the Park

Fireworks, vendors and more

www.seagoville.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1064

Southlake, July 3

Stars and Stripes Festival

Family fun, food, and fireworks

www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/stars-and-stripes/

Sunnyvale, June 28

Sunnyfest Celebration

Fireworks, drone show, food, family fun and live music

www.townofsunnyvale.org/600/Sunnyfest-2024

The Colony, July 4

Liberty by the Lake

Fireworks, parade, races, family fun and more

www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

Trophy Club, July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

Food, family fun, live music and fireworks show

www.trophyclub.org/292/Fireworks-Celebration

Watauga, July 3

Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks

Family-friendly fireworks display

www.netarrant.org

Waxahachie, July 3-4

Crape Myrtle Festival

Parade, fireworks and more

www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2024/crape-myrtle-festival-and-fireworks2

Weatherford, July 4

Spark in the Park

Concert and fireworks show

www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2024/sparkinthepark2024

Wilmer, June 28

Sparks Fireworks Show and Celebration

Fireworks show, food, music and more

www.cityofwilmer.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=333

For event submissions, send an email with information to kdfwwebsite@fox.com.