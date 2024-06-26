Expand / Collapse search

4th of July 2024 Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth

By
Published  June 26, 2024 1:49pm CDT
Holidays
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Addison, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town!
Concessions, concerts, play areas and fireworks, tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park
addisonkaboomtown.com

Arlington, June 29 & July 4
Light Up Arlington
Fireworks and festivities near downtown on Saturday
arlingtontx.gov/independence_day

Arlington Independence Day Parade on Thursday
arlington4th.org

Bedford, July 4
Bedford 4thFest
Live music, kid zone, food trucks and a fireworks show
bedfordtx.gov/4thfest

Burleson, July 4
Red, White & BTX
Parade, live music and fireworks
www.burlesontx.com/1780/Red-White-BTX

Coppell, June 29 & July 4
Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park and Parade
Food, live music and fireworks on Saturday night, followed by a parade on Thursday
www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell

Crowley, July 6
Celebration of Freedom
Festival, fireworks and more
www.ci.crowley.tx.us/recservices/page/celebration-freedom-0

Dallas, June 29 & July 3-4
Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, food trucks and family fun on Saturday
www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/independence-day-celebration 

Sensory Sensitive Independence Day Celebration
Patriotic light show and alternative festivities for people and pets with noise sensitivity on Wednesday
thesoundtx.com/sensory-sensitive-4th-of-july-celebration/

Fair Park Fourth
Festival, food, live music and a fireworks show in Fair Park on Thursday
www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/fair-park-fourth-2024

Fourth of July: What you need to know about the origins, traditions of the holiday
Denton, June 29 & July 3
Independence Day in Denton
Liberty 5K Run & Walk and Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday, Fourth of July Jubilee with a drone show on Wednesday
www.cityofdenton.com/954/Independence-Day

DeSoto/Lancaster, July 4
Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert
Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Grimes Park
www.eventbrite.com/o/desoto-parks-and-recreation-department-18166832843

Duncanville, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Parade, food, live music, and fireworks
www.duncanvilletx.gov/news/featured_news/duncanville_red_white_and_bbq_celebration

Farmers Branch, July 1
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, and more
www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Independence-Day-Celebration

Farmersville, July 4
Sparks of Freedom
Food, vendors, games and fireworks
www.farmersvillefdtx.org/sparks-of-freedom-24

Flower Mound, July 4
Independence Fest
Parade, fireworks, live music, car show and more
www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest

Fort Worth, July 4
Fort Worth's Fourth
Festival, food, live music, fireworks and more
fortworthsfourth.com

A July 4th with no fireworks? What to know as some cities turn to high-tech alternatives
Frisco, July 3-4
Frisco Freedom Fest
Parade, races, games, food, fireworks and more
friscofreedomfest.org

Grand Prairie, July 3
Long Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival
Racing, family fun, music and fireworks
www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred-racing-season-lone-stars-stripes-fireworks-festival/ 

Granbury, July 4-7
Hometown 4th of July Festival
Live music, food, vendors, a parade and a fireworks show on Thursday
granburychamber.com/hometown-4th-of-july/

Grapevine, July 4
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Fireworks over Lake Grapevine set to patriotic music
www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summertime-in-grapevine/events/july-fourth-fireworks/

Gun Barrel City, July 27
July Fest
Live music, fireworks and more
www.gunbarrelcity.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=20

Haltom City, July 3
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks
Family-friendly fireworks display 
www.netarrant.org

Hudson Oaks, July 4
Boomin' 4th
Fireworks and live music
www.hudsonoaks.com/Visitors/eventscoho/July-4th-Event

Hurst, July 3
Hurst Stars & Stripes
Family fun, live music, food and fireworks
www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15067/112?curm=7&cury=2023

Irving, July 3-4
Sparks & Stripes
Fireworks and drone show on Wednesday, parade and live music Thursdayy
www.cityofirving.org/1289/Sparks-Stripes-Fourth-of-July-Celebratio

Lake Cities, June 29
Lake Cities 4th of July
Parade, festival and fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Lancaster/DeSoto, July 4
Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert
Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Grimes Park
www.eventbrite.com/o/desoto-parks-and-recreation-department-18166832843

Lewisville, July 2
Celebrate Independence Day
Fireworks and live music
www.cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/News/News/7398/710

Grilling tips for your Fourth of July meals

If grilling is in your July 4th weekend plans, Good Day has the guy who can help you do it right. Texas Monthly BBQ snob Daniel Vaughn shares tips for the do-it-yourself crowd.

Mansfield, July 3
Mansfield Rocks 
Events and fireworks
www.mansfieldtexas.gov/793/Mansfield-Rocks

McKinney, July 4
Red, White and Boom
Fireworks, live music, parade and more
www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

North Richland Hills, July 3
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks
Family-friendly fireworks display 
www.netarrant.org

Park Cities, July 4
Fourth of July Parade
Patriotic parade benefitting the North Texas Food Bank
parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/

Plano, July 4
All American 4th
Fireworks, food, family fun and games
plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th

Richardson, July 4
Family 4th Celebration
Concessions, kid activities, patriotic salute concert and fireworks 
www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration

Richland Hills, July 3
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks
Family-friendly fireworks display 
www.netarrant.org

Roanoke, July 3
Roanoke's 3rd of July
Fireworks, live music and family fun
www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July

Rockwall, July 4
4th of July Celebration
Parade, live music, food trucks and fireworks show
www.rockwall.com/July4th.asp

Rowlett, July 4
Fireworks on Main
Fireworks, live music, family fun and more
www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

Sachse, July 3
Red, White and Blue Blast
Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park
www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast

Scurry, July 3
The Scurry Freedom Fest 
Tractor parade, live music, food, family fun and fireworks
www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/

Seagoville, June 28
Fireworks in the Park
Fireworks, vendors and more
www.seagoville.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1064

Southlake, July 3
Stars and Stripes Festival
Family fun, food, and fireworks
www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/stars-and-stripes/

Sunnyvale, June 28
Sunnyfest Celebration
Fireworks, drone show, food, family fun and live music
www.townofsunnyvale.org/600/Sunnyfest-2024

The Colony, July 4
Liberty by the Lake
Fireworks, parade, races, family fun and more
www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

Trophy Club, July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
Food, family fun, live music and fireworks show
www.trophyclub.org/292/Fireworks-Celebration

Watauga, July 3
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks
Family-friendly fireworks display 
www.netarrant.org

Waxahachie, July 3-4
Crape Myrtle Festival
Parade, fireworks and more
www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2024/crape-myrtle-festival-and-fireworks2

Weatherford, July 4
Spark in the Park
Concert and fireworks show
www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2024/sparkinthepark2024

Wilmer, June 28
Sparks Fireworks Show and Celebration
Fireworks show, food, music and more
www.cityofwilmer.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=333

For event submissions, send an email with information to kdfwwebsite@fox.com.