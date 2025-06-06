DFW Airport upgrades technology for faster passport checkpoints

The Brief DFW Airport is implementing new Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) technology to speed up the lines at international passport checkpoints. EPP is a touchless biometric system that uses facial recognition to verify identity. DFW is one of 11 international airports with this technology, which has already reduced wait times for U.S. citizens by 25%.



DFW Airport is showing off new technology aimed at getting United States citizens through passport checkpoints quicker.

Enhanced Passenger Processing

What we know:

With the summer travel season ramping up, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) wants to get American citizens familiar with new security enhancements at DFW Airport’s international terminal.

"One of our most exciting advancements is the Enhanced Passenger Processing or EPP as we call it," said CBP Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane Sabatino.

EPP is a touchless process meant to be efficient and secure.

By the numbers:

DFW Airport is one of 11 international airports with the state-of-the-art technology.

The big airport invested more than $32 million to integrate and accelerate technology that aids international arrivals.

But CBP said it’s already seen a 25% reduction in wait times for U.S. citizens.

And with DFW Airport projected to reach 7 million passengers annually by 2030, airport executives believe modernization is crucial.

What they're saying:

"Technology must become a driving force in both security and the customer experience," said DFW Airport CEO Chris McLaughlin.

How does it work?

The security screening process begins as soon as a passenger walks up to the tablet. Eligible passengers don’t have to show their passport.

"There are two pieces to the technology. One is the outward facing tablet that captured the photo of the U.S. citizen as they’re arriving," said CBP Executive Director Matthew Davies. "There’s two outcomes. You may see from this tablet one is the person is biometric verified by this tablet in which it says thank you verified."

The passenger can walk on through.

"If they have not been biometrically verified they will see a screen that says see the officer in which the officer has the opportunity to ask them questions to confirm their identity to confirm any risks or threats admitting them into the U.S.," Davies said.