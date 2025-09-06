Storm damages multiple airplanes, hanger in Denton
DENTON, Texas - The Denton Fire Department said multiple airplanes and a hangar were damaged Friday night as a round of storms moved through the area.
What we know:
Photos posted by the agency on Facebook show airplanes flipped over and resting on top of each other. Another shows the wall of a hanger at Denton Enterprise Airport caved in.
Officials said a wind gust at the airport was clocked at 75 mph.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Officials did not say how many airplanes were damaged in the storm.
The Source: Information and photos in this article come from the Denton Fire Department.