Storm damages multiple airplanes, hanger in Denton

The Brief Several airplanes and a hangar were damaged in Denton Friday night. Denton Fire officials said a wind gust of 75 mph was registered at Denton Enterprise Airport. No injuries were reported.



The Denton Fire Department said multiple airplanes and a hangar were damaged Friday night as a round of storms moved through the area.

What we know:

Photos posted by the agency on Facebook show airplanes flipped over and resting on top of each other. Another shows the wall of a hanger at Denton Enterprise Airport caved in.

Officials said a wind gust at the airport was clocked at 75 mph.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say how many airplanes were damaged in the storm.