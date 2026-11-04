Democrat Nathan Johnson wins Texas Attorney General election

The Brief Democrat Nathan Johnson has won the race for Texas Attorney General, defeating Republican Mayes Middleton to become the first Democrat elected to the office in over three decades. As attorney general, Johnson will oversee a statewide agency of more than 4,000 employees managing legal defense of state laws, child support enforcement, and consumer protection. Official final vote tallies and margin of victory remain pending as local election boards continue reporting remaining precinct results across Texas.



Nathan Johnson won the election for Texas Attorney General on Tuesday, securing the state’s top law enforcement office.

What we know:

Johnson, a Democrat, defeated Mayes Middleton after a high-stakes campaign focused on border security, public safety and state legal strategy.

Middleton conceded the race shortly after returns showed Johnson building an insurmountable lead in major population centers across the state.

The Texas attorney general oversees a department of more than 4,000 employees responsible for prosecuting complex legal cases, defending state laws in federal court and managing consumer protection and child support enforcement programs statewide.