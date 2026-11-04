Democrat Nathan Johnson wins Texas Attorney General election
Nathan Johnson won the election for Texas Attorney General on Tuesday, securing the state’s top law enforcement office.
What we know:
Johnson, a Democrat, defeated Mayes Middleton after a high-stakes campaign focused on border security, public safety and state legal strategy.
Middleton conceded the race shortly after returns showed Johnson building an insurmountable lead in major population centers across the state.
The Texas attorney general oversees a department of more than 4,000 employees responsible for prosecuting complex legal cases, defending state laws in federal court and managing consumer protection and child support enforcement programs statewide.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by previous FOX Local coverage and AP.