Deep Ellum shooting: Man shot trying to stop car break-in, witness says

A witness says a man was trying to stop a car break-in in Dallas' popular Deep Ellum entertainment district when he was shot early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in a parking lot at Malcolm X Boulevard and Main Street shortly after midnight.

Witnesses say a man spotted another man trying to break into his car.

"It really seemed like he was trying to scare him off, like, what are you doing to my car?" said witness Stephen Martinez.

The vehicle owner yelled at the suspect and began to approach, but the suspect was undeterred and continued to try to break into the car.

When the victim got within 15 feet of the suspect, things turned violent.

"He kinda waited there until the victim got close, and pulled a gun on him," Martinez said.

The suspect reportedly shot the victim multiple times in the upper body.

The wounded man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center where he is expected to recover.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

Crime scene techs were able to lift fingerprints from the victim's car.

There's also some surveillance video and witness accounts that are being reviewed.