DC’s National Mall lit up with ‘Field of Flags’ ahead of ‘unprecedented’ inauguration

On the cusp of an "unprecedented" inauguration, the D.C.’s National Mall is arrayed with a stunning display.

On Monday, 200,000 flags were set up on the National Mall, representing Americans who can’t travel to the nation’s capital for Inauguration Day.

Lights illuminated the display by night.

The "Field of Flags" is pictured on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. - President-elect Expand

This year’s inauguration will be a scene unlike any before it.

Traditionally, the inauguration features throngs of supporters and well wishers – a boon for the District’s hospitality industry.

In the midst of the pandemic, however, people are being asked to stay home and celebrate the inauguration remotely.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In addition, a Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol prompted an overwhelming security presence.