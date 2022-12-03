6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio

The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.

11-year-old Elaina Davidson, 9-year-old Raylan Davidson, 7-year-old Savanna Davidson, 4-year-old Maddilyn Davidson, 2-year-old Avangeline Davidson, and 1-year-old Declan Davidson had allegedly been taken by their mother, 35-year-old Jacklyn Davidson, according to BCSO.

Jacklyn Davidson is accused of evading CPS in west Bexar County by taking her children after CPS was granted temporary custody, says BCSO. Jacklyn was taken into custody on a warrant of interference with child custody.

A second suspect in the abduction is still at large. 40-year-old Jaime Davidson is described as a white male, 6'2" and 225 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He has an active warrant for interference with child custody, according to BCSO.

Anyone with information on Jaime Davidson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org, you can remain anonymous.