Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy to review State Fair of Texas foods

Dave Portnoy, the founder of the popular website Barstool Sports, is taking his "One Bite" reviews to the State Fair of Texas.

Portnoy posted on social media that he is planning to make a trip to the State Fair for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma on Oct. 12.

He said he is planning to fly into Dallas early to review fair food.

DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 14: Dave Portnoy looks on prior to Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"I'm excited and scared," he wrote in the post.

The State Fair seemed excited about the news.

"YEEEEEEEEHAWWWWWWW," it wrote in response to the post.

Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Reviews have more than 1.4 million followers.

He's not a stranger to Dallas either. He posted multiple reviews during his stop in Big D for the NBA Finals.

The State Fair of Texas runs through Oct. 20.