DART gets FEMA security grant ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup comes to North Texas next year, and officials from the association were on the ground in Dallas this past weekend.

The officials met with Dallas Area Rapid Transit leadership during the Red River Rivalry game to see how the DART system handles special events with a surge in riders.

DART gets FEMA grant

The University of Texas vs Oklahoma University football game was a test run in real time for FIFA officials to see how DART moved masses, and we learned in the CEO's update before the committee of the whole board meeting that the transit system is getting some financial aid to bolster security from the feds.

After three murders on DART buses, platforms or trains this year, the federal government is now giving the transit system a grant of more than $436,000 to support safety during big events.

What they're saying:

"Through FEMA's transit security grant program, the DART police will use this grant to fund salary and benefits for enhanced security presence during events which cause a surge in ridership, like the 2026 FIFA World Cup," said DART CEO Nadine Lee.

The Red River Rivalry game brought over 92,000 fans to Fair Park during the State Fair of Texas. DART drives close to twice that number around town, as well as in and out of Fair Park, without weekend events.

Lee is proud of how the train and shuttle bus system worked for the big game.

"We are especially proud because we had representatives from FIFA World Cup, along with the North Central Texas Council of Governments, who were with us throughout the day, observing our operations both in the field itself and also in our operations control center," Lee said.

The CEO said FIFA reps and DART's leaders talked about things that were crucial for the thousands of visitors expected in North Texas when the games began.

Not just at the nine matches that will be played in Arlington, but big events that will happen in Dallas could total over a million visitors to the city while FIFA is here.

"The day-to-day things that will be happening at Fan Fest at Fair Park, as well as the International Broadcast Center, so we're really really thrilled that they spent the day with us, and we hoped that they walked away with some confidence that DART knows how to run these big, large event operations," Lee said.

Transportation plans in works

Dig deeper:

Transportation planners are discussing the logistics of how visitors will get from place to place during the world's biggest sporting event.

More than 100,000 daily visitors are expected to converge on the region. Arlington will play host to nine matches at the stadium, the most of any host city.

Current plans include enhanced versions of service from Trinity Rail Express, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, local bus systems, shuttle buses, private shuttles and ride-share companies.

This is the second draft of the current transportation plan. More of the details will unfold in December, such as when specific teams and matches will be revealed, times for the matches and specifics like which teams will stay where at the designated base camps.