The Dallas Zoo is introducing its newest chimpanzee, named George, to North Texans.

Zoologists have been acclimating the 11-year-old chimp to the rest of the eight-member troop for several months.

They say it takes a while for a new member to be accepted into a group of chimps, but George is settling in well.

People can visit George, and the rest of the chimp troop, each day at the Dallas Zoo.