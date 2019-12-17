Dallas woman dies after being pulled from burning condo

article

Firefighters pulled an unconscious woman from her burning apartment overnight in northeast Dallas.

The two-alarm fire was reported just after midnight Tuesday at the Meadows North Condominiums near Central Expressway and Meadow Road.

The elderly woman was found in a unit on the second floor. Investigators believe that’s where the fire may have started.

Firefighters gave her CPR. She later died at the hospital.

A total of eight condos were damaged in the fire, leaving several people homeless.