Dallas weather: Wet start to winter

Weather
Dallas weather: December 21 morning forecast

FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews takes a look at the rain that we expect to see in our area, plus a look at your Christmas forecast.

Winter officially begins on Thursday, and North Texas will welcome the new season with rain!

You might see some spotty showers in the morning, but you can expect that rain to increase throughout the day.

About two-thirds of the area should see rain.

Don't expect to see much of the sun today, it will be cloudy out.

The good news is the temperature.

Things will be mild and humid most of the day on Thursday.

Showers will dry up by Friday morning, before the heavier rain and storms come Saturday night into Christmas Eve morning on Sunday.

There is even a potential for little bit of flooding and higher winds.

Things will dry out in the afternoon on Christmas Eve. The temperatures should drop a bit for Christmas, but it will still be much warmer than in years past.

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s for Christmas Day.

Winter Solstice 2023

The winter solstice is Thursday, meaning that the Northern Hemisphere is experiencing the shortest day of the year.

Winter officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21 with the winter solstice – the day with the least amount of possible daylight and the longest night.

The sun will rise at 7:26 a.m. today and set at 5:25 p.m.

The days will start getting longer as we march toward Spring.