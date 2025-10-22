Dallas Weather: Storms could disrupt Friday football games

The Brief Several North Texas high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to storms in the forecast. Districts including Duncanville, Lewisville, McKinney, Highland Park, and Denton are among those that have rescheduled their varsity games. The forecast calls for increasing rain chances Friday into Saturday, with stronger storms possible on Friday night.



With the chance for rain and storms in the forecast on Friday, many high school football teams are keeping an eye on the weather.

Several teams have already moved their games to Thursday night.

High School Football Games Moved

Duncanville, Lewisville, McKinney, Highland Park, and Denton are some of the districts that have already decided to move their games.

The "Battle of Beltline" game between DeSoto and Cedar Hill also moves to Thursday at Eagle Stadium.

In many districts, varsity game changes are also forcing changes with JV and freshman games.

Fans are encouraged to check with their district for schedule changes.

Storms in the Forecast

According to FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Ali Turiano, there are increasing clouds and rain chances for the end of the work week.

Storm chances are high Friday into Saturday, and stronger storms will be possible.

But if you’re ready for the cooler weather, you are in luck.

North Texas will see seasonable temperatures Sunday into next week, with another dry cold front arriving on Tuesday.