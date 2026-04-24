Dallas weather: Severe storms possible this weekend; hail and wind threats loom
DALLAS - Spring is in full swing this weekend, bringing a mix of warm temperatures and the potential for severe storms. Expect heat and daily storm chances each afternoon and evening.
Friday Forecast
Friday will start mostly cloudy before skies begin to clear this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s.
By Friday evening, storms in Oklahoma will track south. The best chance for activity will be east and northeast of the Metroplex. These storms could become strong, carrying threats of damaging winds and hail.
LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth
Weekend Forecast
There is a 20% to 40% chance of severe storms each afternoon and evening through the weekend. While many locations will remain dry, any storms that develop will pose a primary hazard of large hail and damaging wind gusts.
For Saturday and Sunday, meteorologists are watching the dryline to the west. A stronger disturbance is expected to trigger storms late Saturday afternoon in western areas, which will then track east into the evening.
A similar setup is anticipated for Sunday, though storm coverage is expected to be lower.
7-Day Forecast
The active pattern likely continues into next week. Low storm chances remain in the forecast through Monday and Tuesday, with unseasonably warm temperatures staying in the high 80s and low 90s.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and FOX 4 Forecasters.