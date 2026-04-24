Dallas weather: Severe storms possible this weekend; hail and wind threats loom

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The Brief Dallas will see a warm and active spring weekend with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s to low 90s. Severe storms are possible each afternoon and evening, primarily triggered by a dryline to the west that could bring large hail and damaging wind gusts to the Metroplex. While many areas may remain dry due to lower storm coverage, residents should stay weather-aware as the active pattern continues into early next week.



Spring is in full swing this weekend, bringing a mix of warm temperatures and the potential for severe storms. Expect heat and daily storm chances each afternoon and evening.

Friday Forecast

Friday will start mostly cloudy before skies begin to clear this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s.

By Friday evening, storms in Oklahoma will track south. The best chance for activity will be east and northeast of the Metroplex. These storms could become strong, carrying threats of damaging winds and hail.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Weekend Forecast

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There is a 20% to 40% chance of severe storms each afternoon and evening through the weekend. While many locations will remain dry, any storms that develop will pose a primary hazard of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

For Saturday and Sunday, meteorologists are watching the dryline to the west. A stronger disturbance is expected to trigger storms late Saturday afternoon in western areas, which will then track east into the evening.

A similar setup is anticipated for Sunday, though storm coverage is expected to be lower.

7-Day Forecast

The active pattern likely continues into next week. Low storm chances remain in the forecast through Monday and Tuesday, with unseasonably warm temperatures staying in the high 80s and low 90s.