Dallas Weather: Rain and record heat in the forecast

The Brief Near-record heat is expected to start the week, with high temperatures in the mid-80s through Wednesday. Widespread heavy rain is expected on Wednesday night and Thursday as a storm system and cold front move in. Temperatures will drop by Friday, bringing the weather closer to normal fall-like conditions.



You’re going to need your shorts and a t-shirt for the record-breaking heat this week. Then you’ll need an umbrella for all the rain that’s in the forecast.

Monday Forecast

The work week begins dry but with record heat.

FOX Meteorologist Ali Turiano is forecasting a high of 86 degrees. That’s close to the record of 87.

Tuesday Forecast

Temps in the mid-80s continue on Tuesday. A record of 83 looks breakable.

7-Day Forecast

The next storm system eyes Texas mid-week.

Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday afternoon and night. Widespread heavy rain and storms are expected through the day Thursday as a cold front moves through.

Behind the front, temperatures drop closer to normal. Friday will be sunny and cooler.

"By cooler, I mean closer to normal. We’re not talking very cold air, but we’ll at least feel a little more like fall, which we have not lately," Ali said.

Then, another storm system gears up for the region early next week.