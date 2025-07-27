Dallas weather: North Texas bracing for sizzling week ahead
DALLAS - North Texas residents can expect another hot day Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s, potentially reaching 97 degrees, as high clouds provide the main atmospheric feature. While muggy conditions persist on Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and breezy southerly winds, drier air will move in, keeping the heat index just shy of advisory criteria.
Sunday forecast for Dallas
Saturday's high of 96 degrees led to a heat advisory due to high humidity. Sunday, the heat index is expected to range between 101 and 102, slightly below the threshold for an advisory.
Scattered showers are ongoing well to the south and east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. While a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon, particularly for areas further east and southeast, chances for significant rainfall in the immediate metro area remain low. Yesterday, areas to the east saw the most scattered shower and thunderstorm activity.
Dallas weather this week
Looking ahead, a strengthening area of high pressure, currently situated to the east, will begin to shift westward and strengthen over North Texas as the workweek progresses. This typical late-July pattern will lead to a gradual increase in temperatures each day.
7-Day Forecast
Temperatures are expected to return to the 90s by the end of next week and into next weekend. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat as the region enters a prolonged period of elevated temperatures.
The Source: Information in this article is from FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps.