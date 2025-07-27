Dallas weather: North Texas bracing for sizzling week ahead

The Brief Dallas will experience rising temperatures throughout the coming week, potentially reaching or exceeding 100 degrees by mid-week. Today's heat index is expected to be 101-102 degrees, just below the threshold for a heat advisory, unlike yesterday. Residents should take precautions against the heat, as significant rainfall is unlikely to provide relief in the metro area.



North Texas residents can expect another hot day Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s, potentially reaching 97 degrees, as high clouds provide the main atmospheric feature. While muggy conditions persist on Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and breezy southerly winds, drier air will move in, keeping the heat index just shy of advisory criteria.

Sunday forecast for Dallas

Saturday's high of 96 degrees led to a heat advisory due to high humidity. Sunday, the heat index is expected to range between 101 and 102, slightly below the threshold for an advisory.

Scattered showers are ongoing well to the south and east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. While a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon, particularly for areas further east and southeast, chances for significant rainfall in the immediate metro area remain low. Yesterday, areas to the east saw the most scattered shower and thunderstorm activity.

Dallas weather this week

Looking ahead, a strengthening area of high pressure, currently situated to the east, will begin to shift westward and strengthen over North Texas as the workweek progresses. This typical late-July pattern will lead to a gradual increase in temperatures each day.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures are expected to return to the 90s by the end of next week and into next weekend. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat as the region enters a prolonged period of elevated temperatures.