Dallas Weather: Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of Dallas-Fort Worth

The Brief Widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain moved into Dallas-Fort Worth this morning, bringing localized flash flooding that disrupted travel. While scattered pop-up storms remain possible Saturday, rain chances drop Sunday as a massive humidity spike pushes 'feels-like' temperatures up to 110 degrees across the Metroplex. North Texans should prepare for a prolonged stretch of hot, humid summer weather sticking around through next week, accompanied by occasional afternoon showers and storms.



Heavy rain and storms are moving into North Texas, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute.

Flash Flood Warning in effect for Dallas County

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Dallas County, as well as parts of Collin and Denton counties, in effect until 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Heavy downpours have already dumped 4 to 5 inches of rain in that area, quickly flooding low-lying areas and causing water accumulation on roads and intersections.













Emergency officials warned drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads, urging motorists to turn around if they encounter flooded water crossings. Localized street flooding is heavily impacting areas across the Metroplex, significantly slowing down travel times.

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FOX 4's Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said Dallas Fire-Rescue is currently responding to at least 34 reports of vehicles in water, including several high-water rescues.













Friday Forecast

Widespread thunderstorms will hit the Metroplex throughout Friday. Some storms could become severe, bringing damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall that may trigger localized flash flooding.

While the strongest storms and gusty winds will shift east as the day progresses, high temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 80s for most of the region. Meanwhile, parts of Central Texas are under a heat advisory, with the heat index expected to reach 108 degrees.

FAA issues DFW Airport ground delay

The severe morning weather is causing air traffic delays into and out of Dallas.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for both Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Dallas Love Field (DAL) as the storms were moving through the area.

While those ground stops have been lifted, a delay remains in effect through 8 p.m. on Friday. The average flight delay is 30 minutes (and increasing) due to the weather, according to the FAA.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth







Weekend Forecast

Scattered, pop-up storms are expected Saturday afternoon, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values nearing triple digits.

Rain chances drop Sunday, making way for much hotter and more humid conditions. The heat index is forecast to surpass 105 degrees, and ‘feels-like’ temperatures could reach 110 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth.

7-Day Forecast







The hot and humid weather will stick around next week, accompanied by occasional afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Expect high temperatures and sticky humidity to persist through the week.