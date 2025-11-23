Dallas weather: Flood Watch issued for areas north of I-20

The Brief A Flood Watch is in effect for North Texas, particularly north of I-20, from Sunday evening through Monday night. The heaviest rainfall is expected to hit Monday morning's rush hour, urging extreme caution for commuters. The region is forecast to receive 1–2 inches of rain, with isolated spots potentially seeing up to 3–4 inches and a slight risk of severe storms.



The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for areas along and north of Interstate 20, effective from 6 p.m. Sunday through Monday evening, marking the second such watch this week for the region.

Flood Watch Issued

Big picture view:

The advisory comes as a new storm system, riding on the heels of a previous Pacific storm, prepares to move through North Texas. Forecasters are warning of the potential for heavy rainfall, particularly during Monday morning's commute.

The heaviest rain will be setting up right around rush hour on Monday morning, so, be very careful as you head out the door for your Monday morning commute.

The flood watch area is forecast to receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain over the next 24 to 36 hours. However, isolated higher totals are possible, with some spots potentially seeing 3 to 4 inches. The "bull's-eye" for the highest rainfall potential is along I-20 and areas north and east.

The previous system earlier this week dropped significant moisture, with several places recording four to six inches of rain over a 24- to 36-hour period.

Showers and storms are expected to return as early as Sunday afternoon, continuing into the evening. The most widespread rain and thunderstorm activity is anticipated to hold off until late Sunday night, likely after midnight.

As the storms move east on Monday, they will encounter more unstable air and an approaching boundary, raising the possibility of a "slight risk for a couple of strong to severe storms" Monday afternoon, particularly to the south and east.

The weather is expected to dry out quickly by Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures rebounding into the 70s before a strong cold front moves in to bring seasonably cool and dry air just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

