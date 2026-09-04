Dallas Weather: Edouard brings final rain chance before a hot Labor Day weekend

The Brief Remnants of Edouard bring a final chance of rain and heavy downpours Friday, mainly southwest of the DFW Metroplex. Highs will push into the upper 90s over the Labor Day weekend with low rain chances, clearing skies, and persistent fire danger. Triple-digit temperatures return next week with no clear end or relief in sight.



The remnants of Edouard give North Texas one last rain chance before a hot Labor Day weekend.

Friday Forecast

On Friday, you can expect partly sunny skies and higher humidity. High will be in the mid-90s, but it will feel like triple digits.

The best rain chances will be southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. A few lucky folks will get heavy downpours.

Weekend Forecast

We begin the drying out process this weekend. A bit more sunshine will help push high temperatures into the upper 90s.

Rain chances will be low and fire danger remains.

7-Day Forecast

Triple digits return next week with no relief in sight.