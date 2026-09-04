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Dallas Weather: Edouard brings final rain chance before a hot Labor Day weekend

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FOX 4
Weather
Published September 4, 2026 6:59 AM CDT
Published September 4, 2026 6:59 AM CDT
Dallas Weather: Sept. 4 morning forecast
Dallas Weather: Sept. 4 morning forecast

Dallas Weather: Sept. 4 morning forecast

Meteorologist Ali Turiano gives an update on the forecast for Friday and the holiday weekend.

The Brief

    • Remnants of Edouard bring a final chance of rain and heavy downpours Friday, mainly southwest of the DFW Metroplex.
    • Highs will push into the upper 90s over the Labor Day weekend with low rain chances, clearing skies, and persistent fire danger.
    • Triple-digit temperatures return next week with no clear end or relief in sight.

DALLAS - The remnants of Edouard give North Texas one last rain chance before a hot Labor Day weekend.

Friday Forecast

On Friday, you can expect partly sunny skies and higher humidity. High will be in the mid-90s, but it will feel like triple digits. 

The best rain chances will be southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. A few lucky folks will get heavy downpours.

Weekend Forecast

We begin the drying out process this weekend. A bit more sunshine will help push high temperatures into the upper 90s.

Rain chances will be low and fire danger remains.

7-Day Forecast

Triple digits return next week with no relief in sight.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and the National Weather Service.

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