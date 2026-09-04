Dallas Weather: Edouard brings final rain chance before a hot Labor Day weekend
DALLAS - The remnants of Edouard give North Texas one last rain chance before a hot Labor Day weekend.
Friday Forecast
On Friday, you can expect partly sunny skies and higher humidity. High will be in the mid-90s, but it will feel like triple digits.
The best rain chances will be southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. A few lucky folks will get heavy downpours.
Weekend Forecast
We begin the drying out process this weekend. A bit more sunshine will help push high temperatures into the upper 90s.
Rain chances will be low and fire danger remains.
7-Day Forecast
Triple digits return next week with no relief in sight.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and the National Weather Service.