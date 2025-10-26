Dallas weather: Dense fog in North Texas, another cold front on the way

The Brief Dense fog caused zero-mile visibility across North Texas, creating hazardous morning driving conditions along the I-35 corridor. The fog is a result of saturated ground following a storm system that delivered 1-2 inches of rain to most of the region. While the fog is expected to clear for afternoon sun, the first cold front of the season is set to arrive Tuesday, dropping high temperatures to the low 60s by Wednesday.



Dense fog blanketed the North Texas area Sunday morning, causing visibility to plummet and creating hazardous driving conditions along the I-35 corridor.

The fog, which formed as the sun began to rise, is a result of saturated ground following a dynamic storm system that delivered multiple rounds of showers and storms over the last two days.

The system, which is now moving out with its center spinning over central Oklahoma, dumped significant rainfall across the region, turning a substantial October rain deficit into a likely surplus. Most of North Texas saw between one and two inches of rain, with some areas picking up as much as six to eight inches.

At 7:15 a.m. CDT, visibility was reported at zero miles at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Fort Worth, and Hillsboro. Denton and Dallas proper were reporting less than a half-mile of visibility.

Early-morning commuters to take it easy on the roads. The fog is expected to mix and lift over the next couple of hours.

While the fog is expected to clear for some afternoon sun, very low shower chances remain in the forecast for northern and northeastern counties as the main storm system's southern periphery clips the Red River region. High temperatures for Sunday are still expected to climb into the mid-70s.

Looking ahead, a new cold front is set to arrive on Tuesday, bringing with it the coolest air of the season so far. High temperatures by Wednesday are forecast to stay in the low 60s, a significant drop from the mid to upper 70s expected early in the week.

