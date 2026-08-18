Dallas to use ‘barnacles’ on vehicles with unpaid parking tickets

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The Brief Dallas will begin using windshield "barnacles" on Aug. 24 on vehicles with three or more outstanding parking tickets. Drivers must pay their tickets and a $100 fee to unlock the device, plus authorize a refundable $300 credit card hold. Drivers have 24 hours to remove the barnacle before their vehicle may be towed.



Drivers with multiple unpaid parking tickets in Dallas could soon find a large device attached to their windshield instead of walking out surprised that their vehicle has been towed.

Dallas windshield 'barnacle' program

What we know:

Starting on Aug. 24, the city of Dallas will behind using a self-release windshield immobilizer, known as barnacles, on certain vehicles with unpaid/uncontested parking citations.

The program applies to vehicles with three or more outstanding parking citations within the same calendar year. Drivers will also find a notice on their vehicle explaining why the immobilizer was installed.

Barnacle cost

Dig deeper:

Drivers will have to pay a $100 immobilization fee along with their outstanding parking citations to have the device released. A payment plan will also be available. They must also authorize a $300 refundable credit card hold to cover the cost of the device if it is not returned. Payments can be made online or by phone if a driver is unable to use the QR code provided with the device.

Drivers will have 24 hours to remove the Barnacle. If it remains on the vehicle after that period, the vehicle will be towed.

Once payment is made, the driver will receive a unique code to unlock and remove the device. The hold is typically released within three business days after the barnacle is returned.

The barnacle must be returned to a drop box at 320 E. Jefferson Blvd.

What is a barnacle?

A barnacle device attaches to a vehicle's windshield, preventing the driver from safely operating the vehicle until it is released.

Dallas officials say the program is intended to provide an alternative to towing. Barnacles allow drivers to regain access to their vehicles without having to locate them at an impound facility or pay additional towing/storage costs.

What they're saying:

The city says the devices will be used instead of towing when possible. However, some vehicles may still have to be towed if a damaged or unusually shaped windshield prevents the device from being properly attached.

City officials say the program is designed to reduce towing, allow drivers to regain access to their vehicles more quickly and improve compliance with parking regulations while limiting disruptions associated with towing.