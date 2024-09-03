Dallas Uber driver shot during robbery

article

An Uber driver is in the hospital after being shot on the job on Tuesday morning.

Dallas police said it happened as the driver was picking up a customer just before 2 a.m. on Pentagon Parkway, in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

Three unknown men approached the vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver, and tried to rob him.

The driver was shot twice in the back as he tried to drive away, police said.

He drove several blocks before stopping to call 911.

First responders took him to Methodist Dallas Medical Center in serious condition.

Video from the initial crime scene shows a wallet and bullet casings in the street.

Police said the gunmen took off before believe arrived and are still on the run.

"This reported act of violence is terrifying and as soon as we were made aware, we banned the rider from the platform. We have been in touch with the driver and are wishing them a speedy recovery. We are standing by to assist law enforcement in their investigation," a spokesperson for Uber said in a statement.