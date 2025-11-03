Dallas Stars to play at AT&T Stadium in 2027

article

The Brief The Dallas Stars will host the 2027 NHL Stadium Series game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Feb. 20. The outdoor matchup marks the Stars’ second time hosting an NHL outdoor event, following the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl. The game, broadcast on ABC, will feature another major team yet to be announced and is expected to draw a massive crowd to the Cowboys’ home field.



The Dallas Stars have announced they will play at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington in 2027.

The game is set to bring the return of outdoor professional hockey to Texas.

Stars to play at AT&T Stadium

The Stars will play in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at AT&T Stadium on Feb. 20, the National Hockey League announced Friday.

The game is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC. The Stars’ opponent will be announced at a later date.

The game marks the second time the Stars and the state of Texas will serve as hosts of an NHL outdoor game. The Stars defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 before a sold-out crowd of 85,630 at the Cotton Bowl in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic.

'Another unique fan experience’

What they're saying:

"The National Hockey League is thrilled to bring the spectacle of an NHL Stadium Series game to Arlington and one of the world's most spectacular sports settings, AT&T Stadium," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Ever since its opening in 2009, Jerry Jones has been advocating for an outdoor game at this amazing venue. And we are delighted to partner with the Cowboys and Stars — two franchises dedicated to the fans of North Texas — and to create another unique fan experience for a market that has long been a hockey success story and welcomed us so enthusiastically when the 2020 NHL Winter Classic was played at the Cotton Bowl."

"Hosting the NHL Stadium Series with the Dallas Stars is another great example of the vision we’ve always had for what AT&T Stadium could be beyond football," said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. "The game will be another proud moment for us and being able to provide a world class fan and team experience in partnership with two outstanding organizations, the NHL and the Stars, will be very special."

"Our organization is thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium," Dallas Stars Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi said. "Five years ago, the 2020 NHL Winter Classic was a celebration of the growth and success of hockey in the Lone Star State, which was the third-highest attended Outdoor Game in League history. We have no doubt that our upcoming Stadium Series game will be met with the same enthusiasm and passion from our fanbase. We would like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones and the entire Jones family for their support in making this game a reality. AT&T Stadium is one of the premier entertainment venues in the world and is the perfect place to host our next outdoor game."

AT&T Stadium history

Dig deeper:

The AT&T Stadium replaced the Cowboys' previous home, Texas Stadium in Irving, which hosted America's Team from 1971 to 2008. Texas Stadium was demolished in a controlled implosion on April 11, 2010.

The Dallas Cowboys were intended to pay off the remaining half of the planned $650 million project. The stadium instead clocked in at more than $1.2 billion by the time it opened in 2009, and the sports organization covered the additional expenses.

Since then, the 100,000-capacity stadium has hosted high-profile events, including Super Bowl XLV, WWE WrestleMania events, and Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

In 2026, the AT&T Stadium will host nine FIFA World Cup games.