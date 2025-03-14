Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2025: What you need to know

The largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the southwestern United States kicks off this Saturday on Greenville Avenue in Dallas.

Dallas St Patty's Parade & Festival

What we know:

The 44th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival attracts more than 125,000 attendees each year with live music, more than 100 floats, food trucks, and plenty of Irish celebrations. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. in the area before the parade festivities begin.

The Dallas Mavericks have been the presenting sponsor for the parade for nine years.

Locals love the parade because Dallas is treated like a walkable city, creating a sense of community for friends and neighbors. The chairman of the Greenville Avenue Business Association calls the parade "the biggest tailgate party you can think of."

What time is the St. Patty's Day parade in Dallas?

Dig deeper:

The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15. It starts at Blackwell Street and ends at SMU Boulevard and Central Expressway.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials advise visitors to arrive early and leave late, as street closures will affect surrounding areas, and parking is limited.

Road Closures

2025 Dallas St. Patrick's Parade & Festival map.

Street closures will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until around 1 p.m. for both north and southbound lanes of Greenville Avenue from Blackwell Street to SMU Boulevard and Central Expressway.

Authorities suggest using alternate routes around the parade, including Loop 12, Mockingbird Lane, and Park Lane with access to Skillman.

It’s also recommended to use ride-share services or take the DART Rail, as parking is very limited. The nearest DART stations are Mockingbird Station, Lovers Lane Station, and Park Lane Station.