Dallas shooting; Man killed inside game room, suspect at large

The Brief A man was fatally shot inside a game room business located on the 5500 block of Botham Jean Blvd. late Monday night. Police arrived at the scene just before 11 p.m. and found the victim dead, following what investigators described as a disturbance. The suspect fled the location immediately after the shooting and remains at large; the victim's identity has not yet been released.



A man was fatally shot inside a game room in Dallas late Monday night, police confirmed. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dallas shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 5500 Botham Jean Blvd. just before 11 p.m. Officers found the victim inside the game room business, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting followed some type of disturbance inside the game room. Homicide detectives are working to identify the shooter.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the disturbance and the events that led to the shooting are unclear. The victim’s identity has not been released by the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office.