Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
article
DALLAS - Dallas police said one person was killed and another was wounded in an early Saturday morning shooting.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 300 block of West Jefferson Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Arriving officers found two men shot.
The men were taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to an area hospital where one of them died.
What we don't know:
The victims' identities have not been released.
Police have not released any information on the circumstances of the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Knoebel, at 214-671-3584 or andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.