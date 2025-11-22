Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Published  November 22, 2025 11:49am CST
Dallas
The Brief

    • Dallas police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
    • Police responded to the 300 block of West Jefferson Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
    • Both men were taken to an area hospital where one later died.

DALLAS - Dallas police said one person was killed and another was wounded in an early Saturday morning shooting.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Jefferson Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers found two men shot.

The men were taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to an area hospital where one of them died.

What we don't know:

The victims' identities have not been released. 

Police have not released any information on the circumstances of the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Knoebel, at 214-671-3584 or andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.

