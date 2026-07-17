Dallas Shooting: 4 hurt in drive-by shooting at apartment complex

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The Brief Four people are recovering after masked suspects opened fire from a vehicle at a Dallas apartment complex overnight. Three individuals suffered serious injuries, while a fourth was grazed by a bullet; all are expected to survive. No arrests have been made, and police have not released suspect descriptions or a motive for the shooting.



Four people are recovering after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas overnight.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the Estelle Village Apartments on Highland Hills Drive.

Police said the gunfire came from inside a car, and that the four suspects were all wearing masks.

Three of the shooting victims have serious injuries. The fourth was grazed by a bullet. All are expected to survive.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on what prompted the shooting.

Police also haven’t released a description of the suspects or said whether they know who they are looking for.

No one has been arrested yet.