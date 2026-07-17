Dallas Shooting: 4 hurt in drive-by shooting at apartment complex
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DALLAS - Four people are recovering after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas overnight.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the Estelle Village Apartments on Highland Hills Drive.
Police said the gunfire came from inside a car, and that the four suspects were all wearing masks.
Three of the shooting victims have serious injuries. The fourth was grazed by a bullet. All are expected to survive.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on what prompted the shooting.
Police also haven’t released a description of the suspects or said whether they know who they are looking for.
No one has been arrested yet.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas police officers at the scene of the shooting.