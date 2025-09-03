Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Shooting: 11-year-old hurt when bullet hits house

By
Published  September 3, 2025 9:39am CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • An 11-year-old child was grazed by a bullet that entered a home in Dallas early Wednesday morning.
    • The child was treated for minor injuries at the scene and is expected to be okay.
    • Police are still searching for the person responsible for the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

DALLAS - An 11-year-old child was hurt after a bullet from a nearby shooting hit a Dallas home.

What we know:

Dallas police said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Dahlia Drive.

Investigators believe an unknown suspect fired shots in the area and one of the bullets went into the child’s house.

The 11-year-old was grazed by the bullet.

The child was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Featured

11-year-old fatally shot after 'ding-dong ditch' prank in Houston
article

11-year-old fatally shot after 'ding-dong ditch' prank in Houston

An 11-year-old in Houston is dead after reportedly being shot by a homeowner while playing a "ding-dong ditch" prank; ringing a doorbell, running away, and then being shot in the back.

What we don't know:

Police are still trying to figure out who fired the shot and why.

No arrests have been made.

The Source: The Dallas Police Department provided information for this story in a news update.

DallasCrime and Public Safety