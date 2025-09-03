Dallas Shooting: 11-year-old hurt when bullet hits house

article

An 11-year-old child was hurt after a bullet from a nearby shooting hit a Dallas home.

What we know:

Dallas police said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Dahlia Drive.

Investigators believe an unknown suspect fired shots in the area and one of the bullets went into the child’s house.

The 11-year-old was grazed by the bullet.

The child was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Police are still trying to figure out who fired the shot and why.

No arrests have been made.