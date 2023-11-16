Do you recognize this man? Dallas police investigate recent car burglary

Dallas police need help identifying the man caught on camera burglarizing a car.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Nov. 8 while the car was parked outside a business on Royal Lane near Interstate 35.

Police said the burglar followed the victim from a bank to the parking lot.

Video shows him getting out of a gray Hyundai Tuscan, smashing a window in the victim’s car, and then stealing something.

The victim’s car camera captured very clear video of the man police are looking for.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Det. Jeff Loeb at 214-790-1836.