Dallas Prop A public safety bond trails in early election results

The Brief Early returns show Dallas voters rejecting Proposition A. The $443 million bond would fund new police training facilities – a facility that has already broken ground at UNT Dallas and a new gun range planned near the Dallas Executive Airport. Prop A faced pushback over plans to relocate the 911 call center from Dallas City Hall.



Voters in Dallas are deciding on a $443 million public safety bond to fund new Dallas police training facilities.

Dallas Prop A Results

What we know:

As of 9:30 p.m., the majority of voters in Dallas are against bond proposition A. It is failing, with 56% of voters against the measure and 1% of precincts reporting.

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The backstory:

Prop A supporters argue that the funds are necessary to finish the construction on a new Dallas police training facility at UNT Dallas, which broke ground in September. A new gun range near Dallas Executive Airport is also planned.

The Dallas city manager called the bond proposition an important step to strengthen public safety by modernizing public safety operations.

But critics don’t like the part of the bond that also moves the city’s 911 call center out of Dallas City Hall. They argue it’s the beginning of the process for the city to abandon the historic building.

What they're saying:

"A lot of support to bust the bond and say no from people who would generally say yes to this has been a hard line that says, 'No, we're not gonna leave City Hall, and we're gonna give you this big pot of money'," Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn previously told FOX 4.