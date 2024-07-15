Dallas police officer placed on leave over alleged social media post about Trump assassination attempt

article

A Dallas police officer has been placed on administrative leave over a social media post he allegedly made following the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Trump was wounded when a gunman opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One attendee, Corey Comperatore, was killed, and two others were injured.

Sergeant Arturo Martinez was placed on administrative leave after DPD received an internal complaint about the comment on Saturday.

"When I received the notification regarding the comment posted, disappointed would be an understatement. If in fact true, the comment made has no place in our society, and certainly has no place in law enforcement," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia in a statement. "I was appalled at what transpired on Saturday in Pennsylvania. The violence was unacceptable, and has no place in our country. We are grateful former President Trump was not seriously injured. Our hearts are with those injured on Saturday and with the family and friends of Corey Comperatore, who tragically lost his life."

Martinez has been with the department since 2010 and is assigned to the Investigations Bureau.

He will remain on leave barring the outcome of an Internal Affairs Department administrative investigation.