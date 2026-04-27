Dallas police squad cars struck by suspected drunk drivers in two weekend crashes

The Brief Two drivers were arrested for DWI in separate incidents after crashing into Dallas Police squad cars late Saturday and early Sunday. One officer was hospitalized for precautionary reasons following the first collision on Frankford Road; no injuries were reported in the second crash. Both suspects, identified as Randy Jones and Brooke Arnold, remain in custody as Dallas Police continue their investigations.



Two people were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in separate incidents after crashing into Dallas Police Department squad cars late Saturday and early Sunday, authorities said.

Separate DWI incidents result in squad car collisions

Randy Jones, 46 (Source: Dallas County Jail)

What we know:

The first collision occurred around 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Frankford Road. According to a preliminary investigation, 46-year-old Randy Jones struck a squad car while officers were responding to an assist call. One officer was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Brooke Arnold, 27 (Source: Dallas County Jail)

The second incident took place about two hours later, around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, in the 2900 block of Reagan Street. Police said 27-year-old Brooke Arnold hit a marked squad car at the location. No officers were injured in the second crash.

Arnold was taken into custody and also charged with driving while intoxicated.

Both investigations remain ongoing, according to Dallas Police.