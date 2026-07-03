Dallas police searching for suspects after 1 person shot in South Oak Cliff
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DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for two men after another man was shot outside an apartment complex in South Oak Cliff Thursday night.
What we know:
Authorities said the man was picking up a friend at the St. James apartment complex on Easter Avenue when he was approached by two men who they believe were trying to rob him.
The victim tried to get away from the men when at least one of them started shooting.
The victim was struck in the leg and was later taken to an area hospital.
Police said another car with two women and two children was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information on the suspects.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.