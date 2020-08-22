Dallas police searching for those who stole TVs from 18-wheeler

article

Dallas police are looking for the people who stole big screen TVs from an 18-wheeler.

This happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday, when the truck driver was involved in a minor crash near Bonnie View Road and I-20, in Southeast Oak Cliff.

The driver told police some people started to take the TVs out of the trailer.

When he confronted them, someone jumped in the cab and drove off.

Police found the empty truck, still running, less than a mile away, in the 4600 block of Cedardale Drive.

Investigators are checking surveillance video from nearby businesses to help identify the suspects.