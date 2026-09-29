Dallas police search for gunman after stray bullet hits 10-year-old sleeping in apartment

The Brief A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the leg by a stray bullet while sleeping in his bed late Monday night in Red Bird. Investigators believe someone fired multiple rounds from outside an apartment complex on South Cockrell Hill Road in a random act of violence. Police have recovered shell casings from the street, but no suspects have been identified or described at this time.



A 10-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his bed late Monday night in the city's Red Bird area, police said.

Child shot while sleeping

What we know:

The shooting occurred just before midnight Monday along the 3200 block of South Cockrell Hill Road, located just north of Interstate 20 and West Camp Wisdom Road.

According to the Dallas Police Department, investigators believe someone fired at least five rounds from outside the apartment complex. Two of the bullets went through the apartment's wall and window, striking the child in the leg.

The boy's mother and sister were also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but neither was injured.

First responders rushed the boy to Children's Medical Center Dallas. Officials described his injuries as serious but non-life-threatening, and he is expected to survive.

Investigators do not believe the family was targeted and are currently investigating the incident as a random act of violence.

Officers recovered several shell casings from the street, but no suspects have been identified, and no description is available. Police are searching the area for potential surveillance footage.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Dallas Police Department immediately.