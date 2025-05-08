Dallas Police search for family members of woman found dead on S. Lancaster Rd.

article

Dallas Police are investigating the death of a woman that happened on April 30 just after 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of S. Lancaster Road.

Woman Found Dead

When police arrived at the location, the woman was unresponsive and Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed she was dead.

Dallas Police are investigating the death and have called it a homicide.

On May 8, Dallas Police released the woman's identity and are hoping the public can help find her family members.

She has been identified as 60-year-old Marie Brooks.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any other information about the woman's death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 214-671-3616 or paul.johnson1@dallaspolice.gov.