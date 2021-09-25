Dallas police officer reports being shot at while in vehicle

article

Dallas police are searching for a suspect after an officer reported being shot at Friday night.

This happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 5300 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard.

An officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle, when he reported hearing three gunshots fired in his direction.

The officer then got out of his vehicle and took cover.

No injuries were reported.

Police searched the area for the shooter, but were unable to find the suspect.

Advertisement

MORE: Crime and Public Safety News