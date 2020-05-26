Dallas police: missing 9-year-old boy found safe

article

UPDATE: Dallas police say the 9-year-old has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Dallas police are searching for a 'critical missing' 9-year-old boy last seen Tuesday afternoon riding a scooter in the Red Bird Area.

Police say 9-year-old Curtis Eastman was last seen riding a white scooter at the 1500 block of Reynoldston Lane in the Red Bird area around 5:30 p.m.

The young boy is described as a black male, 4’09” tall, weighs 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt, blue Puma track pants, black Champion shoes with white soles and may require assistance.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or (214) 671-4268.