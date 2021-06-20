Dallas police investigating fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl in apartment

article

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl Saturday afternoon.

It was just after 2:15 p.m., when officers found the girl inside an apartment on Dixon Avenue, near Elsie Faye Heggins Street and 2nd Avenue in South Dallas.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and no further details were released about what led up to the shooting.