'Day of Rage': Dallas police on alert after former Hamas leader’s call to action

American death toll continues to rise in war in Israel

President Joe Biden and Congress said this week that the U.S. will continue to provide support to Israel during this time.

DALLAS - First responders across the United States are on high alert after a former Hamas chief called for a global "Day of Rage" against Israel on Friday.

Ex-Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal urged the public to stand with Palestinians during the war in Gaza and take their anger to the streets.

The Dallas Police Department is among several departments stepping up security near synagogues and Jewish organizations.

"We want to reassure the public we will be continuing to monitor and share intelligence with our members and partner agencies and departments," DPD said in a statement.  "The Dallas Police Department and the Dallas Fusion Center are working around the clock, and Chief Garcia and command staff continue to be in contact with community and faith leaders."

DPD said at this time, there are no credible threats to the city.

However, people should remain vigilant and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

"If you see something, say something," the department said. "Together we will keep our city safe."